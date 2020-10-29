Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 13,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,088. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.24.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
