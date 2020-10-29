Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 13,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,088. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

