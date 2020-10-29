Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of DexCom Put Options (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,693 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 774 put options.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DexCom by 8.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $231,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $802,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $6,653,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DXCM opened at $352.00 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $149.46 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day moving average of $394.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

