Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00225167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01254836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, Coinone, Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

