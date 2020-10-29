Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after buying an additional 220,413 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.