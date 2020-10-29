Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by 230.8% over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

