Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

TRGP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 253,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

