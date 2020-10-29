Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.10 ($3.65).

O2D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

O2D stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €2.25 ($2.65). 6,693,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.48.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

