Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 112.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 739,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 204,860 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.