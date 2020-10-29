The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after buying an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after buying an additional 273,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 212,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,781,877. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

