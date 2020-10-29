The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 150,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,781,877. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.