The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs' Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,715. The Chefs' Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The Chefs' Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs' Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs' Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

