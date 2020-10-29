The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.64. 71,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

