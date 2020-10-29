The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.11% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 158,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,578. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

