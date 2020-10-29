The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

