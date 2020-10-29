The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 216,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,142. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 171.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

