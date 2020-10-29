Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $4,316,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.95. 39,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,141. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

