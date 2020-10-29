Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 15,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.