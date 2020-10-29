Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,759. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.