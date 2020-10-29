Truist Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $575.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $17.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $501.47. 59,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.02. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 488.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

