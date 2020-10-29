U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 366,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

