United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.