United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.
UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.
In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.