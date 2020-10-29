Universa (UTNP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Universa has a market cap of $5.69 million and $55,026.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

