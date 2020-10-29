Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 17,705 Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJP stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

