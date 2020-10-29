Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 221,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,779. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,638. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

