Usca Ria LLC Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

