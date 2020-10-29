Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.16% of Enviva Partners worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of EVA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

