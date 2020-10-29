Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.09. 9,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

