Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

