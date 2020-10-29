Usca Ria LLC Buys 295 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.20. 29,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

