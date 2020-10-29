Usca Ria LLC Buys 9,716 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,630. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

