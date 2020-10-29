Usca Ria LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

CB stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.65. 50,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,156. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.