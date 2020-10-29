Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 94,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,561. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

