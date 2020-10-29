Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.54. 8,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

