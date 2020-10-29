Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 152.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

