Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 10.5% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $133,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.34. 918,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,674,539. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

