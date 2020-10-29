Usca Ria LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 10,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

