Usca Ria LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter.

DLR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,636 shares of company stock worth $7,704,390 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

