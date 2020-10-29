Usca Ria LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 131,613 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 910,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,707,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. BP plc has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.