Usca Ria LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 187,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,948,518. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

