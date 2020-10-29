Usca Ria LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,885. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

