Usca Ria LLC Has $552,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

