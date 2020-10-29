Usca Ria LLC Has $554,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

WM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,663. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

