Usca Ria LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,030. The stock has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

