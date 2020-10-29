Usca Ria LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.37. 91,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.