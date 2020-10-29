Usca Ria LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.17. 3,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,434. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.