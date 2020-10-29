Usca Ria LLC Has $921,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.