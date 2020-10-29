Usca Ria LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after buying an additional 398,971 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

