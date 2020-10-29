Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.67. 22,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

