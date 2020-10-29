Usca Ria LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

