Usca Ria LLC Invests $738,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.02. 6,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

